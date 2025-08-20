RoW: NCC Seeks Waiver For Telecom Companies

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is seeking a waiver or reduction of right-of-way (RoW) fees for telecommunication companies.

The RoW is at the moment N145 per linear meter.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr. Abdulateef Shittu, said such an amount is a “Significant burden on telecom companies.”

Dr. Maida described RoW as “a critical element in opening up the digital economy, and this lies within the purview of the states.”

He noted that easing RoW barriers would enable telecom companies to create more value chains, benefiting citizens and increasing tax revenues for states.

The NGF, in a statement issued by Director, Media & Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, said Shittu stressed the need for a secure information structure, which he said is not optional for development.

The DG noted that while Nigeria has seen rapid growth in connectivity, national broadband penetration remains below the level needed for inclusive digital transformation.

To address this, he proposed four pragmatic areas for deepened partnership with the NCC, which he listed to include institutional alignment through state Broadband Coordinating Councils, policy harmonisation to standardise RoW rules, connectivity and safeguarding critical national information infrastructure (CNII) resilience through state-level protection plans, and information sharing to enhance capacity building.

The DG pointed to the World Bank’s SABER initiative as a model for success, citing states that have harmonised RoW fees, adopted coordinated trenching practices, and waived onerous fees to attract private investment.

“These policy choices have produced rapid increases in fibre kilometres and improved access to high-capacity networks.

“Expanded fibre coverage raises productivity, supports job creation, broadens access to education and health services, and enlarges the taxable base available to state governments,” he said.

Shittu proposed a joint NGF and NCC workshop to translate best practices from leading states into implementable toolkits for the states lagging ones.

He affirmed the NGF’s commitment to “bring political will, coordination capacity, and the convening power of the governors to bear on this agenda.”