RoutePay Customers To Enjoy Up To N0.5m In Discounts

RoutePay customers are set to enjoy discounts of up to N500,000 as part of a new promotional campaign launched by the company. The initiative, titled the “RoutePay Independence Fiesta,” was announced to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

The campaign is designed to reward users with discounts, cash bonuses, and weekly prizes while promoting digital payments. Through this fiesta, both new and existing users can receive discounts of up to half a million Naira on various bill payments, including airtime, data, electricity, and TV subscriptions.

In addition to the discounts, new users will receive an instant N500 credit after completing their first bill payment or airtime recharge of N2,000 or more. The company will also award N5,000 weekly to its top users during the promotion period.

To participate, customers must download the RoutePay app, sign up, and pay a bill. They are then required to take a screenshot of the successful transaction and post it on social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter (X), or Facebook.

Participants must also follow the official RoutePay account, tag three friends, and use the hashtags #RoutePayIndependenceFiesta and #PayLessWinMore.

A company representative stated that the campaign reflects RoutePay’s commitment to delivering value beyond payments and empowering Nigerians with reliable and affordable financial services. The Independence Fiesta is described as a celebration of the resilience and progress of Nigerians who use the platform.