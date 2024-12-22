RouteWatche Releases SRI, Urges Policy Makers To Take Action

Share

The personal safety and security intelligence company, RouteWatche has released its Nigerian Security Risk Index (SRI).

This full-scale report provides an in-depth evaluation of national, state, and local security risks across Nigeria.

The report highlights critical security trends over the past decade, equipping policymakers and security agencies with data essential for shaping future safety measures.

The CEO of RouteWatche Intelligence Adebayo Adeleke, speaks on the significance of the SRI: “The Security Risk Index is critical because it offers a holistic assessment of Nigeria’s security situation, a challenge often difficult to quantify.

“By analyzing what has happened in the past, what is happening now, and what may happen in the future, the SRI enables policymakers to measure the impact of interventions and identify gaps within the security framework”.

“It empowers stakeholders to build a more resilient and robust security performance across the country.”

The Nigerian Security Risk Index shows a 16.85-point decrease in the national security risk score between May and June, suggesting potential improvements in the country’s overall security conditions.

However, the report also highlights ongoing terrorism-related incidents, particularly in the North East and North West geopolitical zones, and identifies several high-risk areas that continue to pose significant security challenges across the nation.

The SRI serves as a vital decision-making tool for security stakeholders as it analyzes trends and offers predictions for emerging risks.

The report supports proactive responses to future threats, enhancing Nigeria’s overall security ecosystem.

