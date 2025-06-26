Routelink, Qualys Collaborate With Experts To Address Cyberattacks In Financial Sector

Share

As part of efforts to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices in Nigeria’s cybersecurity space, Routelink Group and Qualys have partnered with industry experts in reinforcing calls for comprehensive strategies aimed at addressing new forms of cyber- attacks in the financial sector.

Co-founder and Group COO, Routelink Group, Stanley Oduah, expressed the growing need for stakeholders in the cybersecurity sector to collaborate to check the activities of cyber criminals, hence the basis for being part of sponsors of this year’s conference of Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI) held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The CCISONFI community fosters collaboration and innovation in cybersecurity; enhance knowledge sharing and capacity building; and promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices.

The 2025 event, with the theme, “Cyber Resilience in a Disruptive World,’’ brought together cybersecurity experts, innovators, and leaders to share knowledge, best practices, and cutting-edge solutions.

Speaking on the conference, Oduah explained that Routelink Group and Qualys were thrilled to be part of the initiative because both firms are passionate about empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

“Routelink Group and Qualys are proud sponsors of this impactful conference. It offers a combined cybersecurity solution for businesses, focusing on risk assessment, threat detection, and prevention.

Its solutions prioritize a proactive approach to cybersecurity, including free assessments for businesses to evaluate their risk exposure and prevent attacks like phishing.

“Qualys on the other hand, adds a cloud-based platform for vulnerability management, risk assessment, and compliance. Together, they help businesses de-risk their operations and manage cyber threats effectively.

“Our sponsorship of #CCISCONFI reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity space.

As we recap on the conference, we’re thrilled to support this amazing community of cybersecurity enthusiasts. Attendees have benefited from insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing,’’ he said.

Papers presented at the conference included Fighting Financial Fraud Using AI by Ziv Cohen; Cyber Resilience by Rex Mafiana(CEO Flexi Group); From Trust to Threat: Navigating Insider Risks Amid Global Instability by Shibu Thomas(CFO Everfox, USA); Cyberfraud Fusion: The Future of Digital Security and Fraud Prevention by Rebekah Moody.

