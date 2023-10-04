Rousing reception for Jaafar’s ‘African Odyssey of a Lebanese Emigrant’

It was indeed a day of glory for Nigerian-born Lebanese businessman and philanthropist, Habib Jaafar, as he launched his book, ‘African Odyssey of a Lebanese Emigrant: An Autobiography of Sorts’, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event which was held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, brought together several dignitaries, including Nobel Laureate, Professor Soyinka, who was the distinguished chairman of the occasion; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo 111; the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Abikunle Amosun; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; former Nigeria’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Chief Arthur Mbanefo; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Dele Olojede, who anchored the programme. As it turned out, it was a celebration of Habib’s remarkable life of industry and service to humanity.

Olojede described Habib as a literary cultured man masquerading as a businessman. “This room substantially reflects the central theme I think of Habib Jaafar’s life, which is an act of friendship. And if you have read the book, or are about to read it, this would strike you as the one singular thread that tied the story of his life together. “I was honoured to be asked by him to do the Foreword. Some of you may already have read it but part of what I saw in reading the story of his life as told by himself is that this actually is a literary cultured man masquerading as a businessman,” he said. In his remark, Soyinka showered praise on Habib for writing the book, noting that he identified with the author on many fronts.

“When I first read the draft of this work, I said immediately, this is something which all Nigerians should be compelled to read because the similarities were really incredible, including even the experience of internal warfare. We must do everything to bring it out. “And of course, I bullied my publisher immediately. He used to be my student. I told him, ‘This one must come out.’ “I stand here with a very strong sense of identification with Habib on so many fronts. First of all, you heard Dele describing Habib as a masquerader, somebody really who should have gone into the humanities but went into business. In other words, an individual with a literary sensibility masquerading as a businessman.” Soyinka also described the book as a triumph of ecumenism, adding that represented by the characters with whom Habib Jafaar interacted, it is also a triumph of tolerance, of acceptance of people as human beings first and foremost before their religion, before their ideologies, before anything else.

“There is a remarkable thread running through this work of friendship which began right in childhood and lasted through the tribulations of a truly troubled nation like Lebanon. But its humanity came out in spite of the negativities. “Oh yes, the aggression, the quarrels, the disagreements, even the experiences of betrayal. Ultimately, it’s the human factor that really counts in the history of existence. “And it’s a lesson to some of those extremists who believe that because they belong to this religion but not others, that those others should not breathe, should not walk the streets, should not breathe the same air that they breathe, that they are subhumans. There is something wrong, demonic about them. “They should read this book and learn the crucial lessons which ultimately overcome all the divisions that exist in any community, and no community is exempt from,” he said. “But ultimately, also I want to express my gratitude to this individual here, (Habib) who has a deep sense of philanthropy, of contributions to society. That’s the other thread that runs through it – not just what I can get from society but what can I really contribute to my environment,” Soyinka said.

The publisher of the book, Mr. Bankole Olayebi, who was also full of praise for the book, described Jaafar as a remarkable storyteller. According to Olayebi who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bookcraft Publishers, from the very first encounter with Habib’s manuscript, he found it highly engaging. “I believe that this book is the happy result of a confluence of serendipitous circumstances. I first had the good fortune of meeting Habib Jaafar through Honourable Chief Arthur Mbanefo whose autobiography, ‘A Fulfilled Life of Service’ we just published. I was immediately struck by Habib’s warmth, restless energy and infectious enthusiasm.

“Subsequently, we met again, this time in the company of Professor Wole Soyinka. So you can see that Habib certainly knows how to choose his friends. “But I suppose I will be stating the obvious if I say that my interactions with Professor Soyinka since I became his publisher in this part of the world about two decades ago have been one of the most important and productive of my publishing career.

“But how was I to know that my life would take this turn when I first met Professor Soyinka as one of his students in Ife 46 years ago? But that’s a story for another day “As you can well imagine, being the prominent figure in world literature that he is, Professor Soyinka does receive quite a large number of manuscripts from every part of the world, from aspiring authors of all ages, cultures and backgrounds, With the hope obviously that some of that Nobel stardust will perhaps rub off on an average manuscript and transform it magically into a bestseller. “But every now and again Professor Soyinka will share with me some of these manuscripts for publishing consideration. However, he will graciously add the caveat that I was not to feel obliged to publish if it was not something worth my while. In order words, he was loathe to put his thumb on the scale, as it were, believing of course that every manuscript was to be judged on its own merit.