Rousing Reception For Awulonu’s Richie’s Obsequies At National Theatre

Austin Awulonu’s Richie’s Obsequies, a play in one act, was the focus the play reading programme organised by Club One, an interdenominational Organisation that bring Christians together for the global harvest of souls for the kingdom of God.

The play reading, held at the Creative Hub (Red Bricks), National Council for Arts & Culture (NCAC), Lagos Office, National Theatre, Iganmu, had in attendance, members of Club One; the playwright, Austin Awulonu, who is also a notable theatre director; veteran actor and producer, Edmond Enaibe, popularly known as Teacher Chike; actor, producer and creative director, Babs Ademoye, and others.

As expected, it was an engaging and exciting afternoon of theatrical experience, as veteran actor and producer, Edmond Enaibe, Babs Ademoye joined by other artistes, brought the play to life.

Earlier in her keynote address, Pastor (Mrs) Grace Ngubo, commended the playwright, Austin Awulonu, noting that Awulonu uses this short play to expose vices in the Christian faith particularly amongst the leadership of the church, “reveals how these vices negatively affects or influence followers to engage in doctrinal hypocrisy and become adapted to easy virtues shielded in secrets among others.

The central theme revolves around the complex issues of fear of life hereafter, commitment to Christian faith and man’s conformity to social expectation even against his Christian faith.”

On language and style, she said: “In Just a few words, Austin Awulonu offers us a profound theatrical play mirrored on faith, fear and morality, compressed into one act, few actors, one location and complex themes.

“The book is located in a funeral dirge amidst weeping and wailing. The language of the play is straight forward simple. Characters employ short and poetic expression.

The writer uses an extended metaphor whereby fear is sharply contrasted with faith; a comparison that foregrounds the lives of everyday church goers. There is an abundant use of other literary devices such as oxymoron, alliteration and idiomatic expression.”

According to Pastor Ngubo, the play Richie’s Obsequies throws up many issues which are pertinent in understanding the religious lives of men in our society, Nigeria.

Some of the thematic preoccupations of the play, she stated, include; Fear or Faith; Religious Hypocrisy; Materialism versus Salvation; Belief in the Hereafter and Early Death; Betrayal and Deceit; Loneliness and undetected psychological stress the silent killer; Singing praises to God in declaration of one’s faith;

The Past Visit the Present: Cause and Effect; Desecrating the Marriage Institution: Marriage is a sacred institution and is ordained by God; Wrong Notion of Heavenly Criteria; Death and its Premonition; Poor Emergency Response System;

The Inevitability of Death; and Personal or Cultural Relevance. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Country Director, Club One Global Fellowship (Inc.), Ben Olasupo, described Richies Obsequies as a book that is unputdownable and an easyto-read book for the spiritually mature Christian and to the growing Christian.

“This book is not only appealing because it is written by one of us but because it is highly spiritually inspiring to both church leaders and followers of every age, to adults and to children.

“Club One sees this book as an added value to the growth and development of the church of Jesus Christ in a playful manner, which can enhance quality spread of the word of God in this perilous time of the church,” Olasupo said.

He explained that the core maate of Club One Global Fellowship (Inc.) is to bring believers together for a global harvest, while its mission is to bring believers together irrespective of denomination, thereby fostering unity and love in the body of Christ.

On the vision of Club One, he said: “We are committed to bringing believers together under one banner of love, with the aim of nurturing them towards achieving biblical literacy, disciplined lifestyle, proven character and authentic godly relationships, while promoting excellence in life and ministry.

“The aims and objectives are: to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world; promote unity and love amongst believers; to support other missions and ministries of Jesus Christ as much as possible; to help believers recognise their gifts and encourage them to use such gifts in advancing God’s kingdom; to demonstrate the love of God in helping humanity through philanthropic activities; and to promote business investment and expertise among brethren.