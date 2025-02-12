Rousing Reception As Uda Nkwa: Echoes From The Drums Returns On Stage

Share

After a brilliant and successful premiere in Arochukwu, Abia State, Uda Nkwa: Echoes from the Drum , Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe’s latest play, again received a rousing reception as it captivated audiences at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

This theatrical chef-d’oeuvre weaves together the rich tapestry of a community’s past with the enduring struggle for identity and resilience. It serves not only as a portal into history but also celebrates the proud spirit of the people the story is about.

Directed by Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe and produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, featuring array of notable stage actors and dancers such as Smart Adejumo, Inem Bassey, Chukwu Mark, Micah Chinedum, Praise Abimbola, Chukwuemeka Uba, Patience Dike, Nmeji Aro, and others, ‘Uda Nkwa’ is a drama piece on the late Eze Kalu Orji of Arochukwu in Abia State who ruled for 73 years.

The play, a breathtaking tale woven with valour, betrayal, and resilience, transports the audience back in time to witness the Anglo-Aro War, where Arochukwu, a powerful Igbo kingdom, fiercely resisted British colonial invasion.

Aro warriors, skilled in warfare and unyielding in resolve, repel the British attempts at imposing warrant chieftaincy on the Aro kingdom. They deliver a stunning blows at warfare to the British army, but ultimately, the empire retaliates with devastating force.

The once-thriving Aro people face subjugation, their economy and indeed that of the then Eastern region is shattered, their leaders arrested and executed or exiled.

As the story goes, in the heart of Arochukwu, a young man named Iheanyi (Praise Abimbola), an anthropologist by profession, of Aro descent, embarks on a journey to rediscover his roots.

With a mysterious artifact in hand—retrieved from a clandestine British collection he arrives at his ancestral homeland, accompanied by his Caribbean companion, Sharone (Eunice).

His arrival sparks curiosity among the village elders, leading to a profound revelation: Iheanyi (Praise Abimbola) is a direct descendant of Okoro Nkachu, a revered Aro hunter and warrior, and Eze Kanu Oji, the legendary Aro king.

Guided by the wise elder Arukwe (Chukwuemeka Uba), Iheanyi (Praise Abimbola) is drawn into a vivid retelling of Aro history. Like Arukwe (Narrator) puts it “A divine encounter, we reawaken our selves, illuminating spirits and illuminating our souls for positive change.”

Amidst the ruins, a truce is reached, a beacon of hope emerges… Mazi Kanu Oji, a young king chosen both by the gods and his people.

Rising to power at the tender age of 14, he restores Aro’s lost glory, securing its place in the annals of Igbo history. His reign ushers in an era of diplomacy, wisdom, and transformation, balancing tradition and religion with the inevitability of change.

He navigates the complex relationship between the Aro people and the British, allowing Mary Slessor, the Scottish missionary, to introduce progressive reforms while safeguarding Aro’s cultural identity.

As the tale reaches its climax, Iheanyi (Praise Abimbola) stands at the cross – roads of past and present. Once again high lighting the one consistency in existence change.

Ultimately, With the spirit of his ancestors ignited within him, he resolves to restore stolen Aro artifacts to their rightful home and preserve the legacy of his people while planing to marry his Carribean colleague.

The play closes in a colourful inspiring piece of jubilant celebration, a grand dance of resilience, history, and identity.

The drums of Arochukwu beat once more, calling its sons and daughters to remember their own, reclaim, and rejoice in their heritage.

‘Uda Nkwa’ the Aro story is a theatrical masterpiece, part historical epic, part cultural revival, celebrating the proud and indomitable spirit of the Aro people.

A striking reminder of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the collective memory of a people, the play delves into themes of resilience, identity, and the unyielding will to preserve one’s culture against all odds.

Significantly, the direction is nothing short of visionary. Thus, one must commend the director, Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, who is also the playwright.

The director masterfully orchestrat – ed a production that is both intimate and impressive. The staging is innovative, with a set design that seamlessly transitions between the personal and the epic.

The use of lighting and sound is particularly noteworthy, creating an immersive experience that pulls the audience into the heart of the story.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Erojikwe noted that what he did, particularly, “was to infuse elements of culture, music, dance, acrobatics, and fire eating and all what not.

That was how we did it in Arochukwu, because the people of Arochukwu are very proud of their culture. “So, what I did is what I consider as totally avant-garde.

It was deliberate for us to tell the story from the narrator’s perspective. You could see the narrator blending through all the scenes as if he was existing there. So, it was surreal and yet existential as it may seem.

What we did was a deliberate attempt to use suspension of disbelief in order to carry the audience along and to bring them into the world of Arochukwu.”

The play is a celebration of traditions, language, and customs that have been passed down through generations. The incorporation of traditional music, dance, and costumes adds layers of authenticity and richness to the production.

Thus, ‘Uda Nkwa’ is more than just a play, it is a cultural feast for the senses, and a testament to the enduring legacy of a people’s heritage; it is an experience that resonates long after the final curtain call.

The play is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit, and a celebration of the cultural heritage of Arochukwu.

