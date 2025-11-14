Rousing Reception As Model Citizen Premieres

Models break their silence, reveal other side of fashion

It was a rousing reception for Aniyota Media’s latest documentary, Model Citizen, which premiered on Sunday, October 26, to powerful reactions from viewers and industry insiders alike. Featured in the documentary are models including Amaka Oguike, Adunolaoluwa Osilowo, Nkemjika Okorafor, Arafat Adele, Ifeoma Anadu, Ifeoma Nwobu, and Juliet Chioma Ezeigwe.

The documentary unfolds deeply personal stories about their experiences in the modelling space. Described as “fearless, emotional, and necessary,” the documentary goes beyond the surface of beauty to expose the hidden exploitation that models across Nigeria have endured for years.

It chronicles stories of withheld pay, manipulation, verbal and sexual abuse, and the mental toll of working in an industry where models are treated like mannequins. Behind Model Citizen is Aderonke Adeola, writer, producer, and director, whose love for fashion and admiration for Nigeria’s creative spirit inspired every frame.

Working alongside her was Funmi Coker, the co-producer whose hands helped turn vision into reality. Nigeria’s fashion sector is a fast-growing part of the creative economy and is already worth hundreds of millions, with strong growth forecasts.

The modelling profession sits inside that larger market but is under-measured: models often earn uneven incomes, face weak protections, and experience exploitation and under-representation, even as demand for content, influencer marketing and brand campaigns grows.

The producer, Aderonke Adeola, said in an interview that the project was inspired by the silence surrounding the industry, and the boldness of models who, through it all, have chosen to remain unquenchable. “I was in the fashion industry for a while, yet I didn’t see it either. Even when my attention was called to it, my first reaction was to dismiss it until I realise that was the very reason it should be taken seriously.”

Through gripping interviews and striking re-enactments, the film captures the pain, resilience, and bravery of models who decided enough was enough. Each testimony reflects a shared struggle — and a shared hope that things can change. One of the featured models, Amaka Oguike, shared during an interview at the premiere: “I am so glad this documentary is out. To my surprise, many people were unaware that all these things were happening in the modelling industry.

And that is what this documentary helps to share, so that people know what is happening behind the scenes in the modelling industry in general.’’ Adunolaoluwa Osilowo, another featured model, also expressed her satisfaction with the premiere and people’s reaction to the documentary.

The reception from people who watched the documentary at the private screening was very warm, very welcoming. It felt very safe; it felt like they were listening. So I am very excited for more people to go on YouTube and watch the documentary. Istifanus Sarki, a YouTuber, left a striking comment on Aniyota Media’s documentary on YouTube: “The modelling industry sells fashion but hides the scars beneath it.

Thank you for telling the story of not just the scar but of models who have chosen to change the narrative and show how resilience can tear even the thickest veil of stereotype.” Beyond its emotional depth, Model Citizen also calls for accountability. It challenges agencies, fashion designers, photographers, and the model industries at large to address the systems that allow abuse and exploitation to thrive unchecked.