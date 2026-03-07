Rousing Reception As ‘Kachi Benson, Joke Silva Host Premiere Of ‘Mothers Of Chibok’

…Spotlight enterprise, education, dignity.

It was a packed hall last Saturday at Filmhouse IMAX Lekki, venue of the Lagos premiere of ‘Mothers of Chibok’, marking what stands as the biggest documentary screening in Nigeria to date. Media practitioners, diplomats, policymakers, cultural leaders and industry figures gathered for an evening that deliberately shifted the narrative around Chibok from tragedy to enterprise and forward motion.

Directed by Kachi Benson and executively produced by Joke Silva, the documentary centres on four mothers, Lydia, Mariam, Ladi and Yana, who have built groundnut farming into an economic engine to fund their children’s education and sustain their community more than a decade after the 2014 abduction.

Speaking to the press, Benson explained that his decision to emphasise enterprise was intentional. According to him, having spent time with the women since 2018, proximity reshaped his understanding of their story. “There’s more to these women than the pain,” Benson said. “I chose to focus on the beauty, the dignity, the grace.

Spending time with them was an inspiration. Watching them wake up every day with the resolve to build a better life for their children helped me rethink contentment and what truly matters.” That reframing defined the tone of the night. The mothers, addressing the media and guests, thanked attendees for showing up and stressed the importance of education as the foundation for rebuilding their community.

They also encouraged continued support for their groundnut enterprise, which funds school fees and sustains their families. The premiere was hosted by Seyitan Atigarin, Head of Entertainment and Culture Desk at Arise Television, while the post screening fireside chat was moderated by Lola Ogunnaike.

During the conversation, the film’s enterprise dimension came into sharper focus. “What we watched is the indomitable spirit of these women. Their ingenuity. Lydia, Mariam, Ladi, Yana , ” Ogunnaike said, anchoring a conversation in the real identities behind the story.

The film’s message was clear to everyone present: Chibok is more than a hashtag. If you think you know their story, think again. Joke Silva underscored the central theme of dignity, noting that “out of the ashes of what they have been through, these women look dignified and are focused on how their children must go to school no matter what.

“Tragedy happens, but the important thing is that people must be allowed to get to the other side with respect. That was what was amazing about the film, the incredible dignity of the mothers.” A key question during the chat was how to tell such a story without slipping into exploitation. Kachi Benson’s response was rooted in process.

“You spend time observing. When you spend time, you learn,” he said. The film deliberately avoided sensationalism and instead grounded the story in humanity and economic agency. For Kachi Benson, storytelling was a tool to change perception and restore beauty to a place long defined by loss.

That shift in perception has translated into measurable impact. As filming progressed, the team began asking what practical intervention could strengthen the mothers’ farming enterprise. Soil technicians and agriculturists were engaged to conduct soil tests. Based on their recommendations, the women received improved seeds, fertiliser and structured training in Yola.

Monitoring and evaluation followed. The result was a recorded 100 percent increase in yield. One mother, Hanatu, moved from harvesting three bags of groundnuts in 2024 to twenty-nine bags in 2025. The model has since evolved beyond production to value addition.

Partners in Lagos now process the groundnuts into peanut butter and other products branded under the ‘Mothers of Chibok’ name in an effort to transform the brand into one associated with resilience and quality rather than tragedy. According to Kachi Benson, currently, a cohort of nine women is participating in the structured agricultural programme, with plans to scale to one hundred in the 2026 farming cycle.

The cost of land rental, training, seeds, fertiliser, labour, and post-harvest storage averages ₦1.5 million per woman, a clear investment framework for supporters seeking tangible impact. During the fireside chat, Yana, one of the mothers of Chibok, expressed gratitude that the film is finally out and thanked Benson for embarking on the journey with them.

She highlighted how improved inputs and technical support have made farming easier and more sustainable, while emphasising that continued backing is essential to expand their livelihoods and secure their children’s futures.

Joke Silva also reflected on the transformative power of cinema, noting that film has the ability to take audiences anywhere in the world without leaving their seats. “Through ‘Mothers of Chibok’, viewers are transported to Chibok not to witness tragedy, but to encounter the strength and resilience of the women,” she said.

Kachi Benson affirmed that he wants audiences to leave the cinema with admiration, not pity, to recognise the women as architects of their own future rather than symbols of loss, a sentiment underscored by the standing ovation they received after the screening. Extensive local and international media were present at the premiere, reflecting the breadth of interest in the film.

The hall was filled with leaders across policy, culture and development, including the Global Advocacy & Partnerships Director at Bridges to Prosperity, Eniola Mafe; Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini; Founder of Eden Venture Group, Fifehan Osikanlu; Nollywood veterans like Stella Damasus and Ngozi Nwosu; members of the diplomatic community including representatives from the Danish mission, the United States Acting Consular General’s office, and the Italian Cultural Attaché; alongside creators such as Jay On Air. Beyond the cinema, enterprise remains the call to action.

For the month of March, The Gather House, Ikoyi will stock the women’s products as part of International Women’s Month activities, providing direct consumer access to the ‘Mothers of Chibok’ brand. “For those moved to support at scale, donations can be made via mothers of chibok.com through the Uwaosi Rhoda Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering vulnerable women.

Funds raised will directly support the mothers with seeds, fertilisers, irrigation and essential farming inputs required to expand their harvest and strengthen the sustainability of their enterprise.” Now screening in cinemas nationwide through FilmOne Entertainment, ‘Mothers of Chibok’ positions enterprise and education not as abstract ideals, but as strategy. It asks audiences to move beyond empathy toward investment, and to recognise the dignity and economic leadership that define these women’s lives today.