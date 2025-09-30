Rough, Rugged Road To Pyakassa

The road to Pyakassa, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has degenerated into a nightmare, leaving residents and commuters at the mercy of erosion and potholes, RACHAEL UGWUANYI reports

Pyakasa is a rapidly developing community in the Lugbe District of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory. . The community is located along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway. It is multicultural environment with a growing population from various parts of Nigeria.

The residents of the community are a mix of Gbagyi natives and settlers. The main inhabitants are civil servants and traders. The population of Pyakassa cannot be easily ascertained but one can say that a lot of people reside and do businesses there. The community has a Governmentowned primary and secondary schools as well as some private schools. There is also a private clinic located in the environment.

Aside from other challenges that a community could face, the community’s major problems are the lack of basic infrastructure and poor sanitation.

Real estate boom

The community is known for its growing residential and investment opportunities. Located near the Airport Road, it’s a multicultural area with convenient access to central Abuja, making it an attractive location for comfortable living and real estate.

The community is witnessing significant real estate development, with numerous properties for sale and various housing options available. Indeed, the community has a lot of housing estates such as Goshen Villa Estate, Richton Park Estate Phase 2 El – Salem Estate, Penthouse Estate, Meridian Estate and many others.

Pyakassa is a vibrant market for residential land and property, including plots for bungalows, duplexes, and terraced houses. Investors can find plots for various housing types, from smaller terrace duplexes to larger five-bedroom duplexes.

It is considered a promising area for real estate investment due to its growth and strategic location. While prices vary, several listings offer affordable plots and housing options, particularly through promotional prices or installment payments. It was gathered that efforts are underway to improve infrastructure and services, with estates offering features like well-paved roads, secure environments, and access to healthcare.

Government neglect

In spite of the proliferation of these new estates in the area, the major road leading to the community remains a perpetual source of concern, with its deplorable state posing a significant threat to life and property. Sone residents have sounded the alarm, appealing to the government to intervene and repair the road. However, this much expected intervention is yet to come.

The destroyed bridge on the road has become a death trap during the rainy season, Residents have spent millions of naira trying to fix the bridge, but to no avail. Miss Nneta Miracle Chinemerem, a resident who narrowly escaped an accident on the road, emphasized the urgency of the situation. “The road needs to be fixed urgently. It’s a matter of life and death,” she pleaded.

Another resident, Mr. Babagana Abba, lamened the condition of the broken bridge, stating that: “It’s dangerous to pass through the bridge when it’s raining. The bridge is in a terrible state,” he said. While acknowledging the area’s potential for development, residents bemoaned the poor state of the road as a major hindrance. Mr. Azi Agwon, another resident, noted that the environment is quiet and suitable for living, but the road is a significant problem. “If something is done about it, there will be more development in this community,” he observed.

Mrs. Ikechukwu Chinemerem Jennifer appealed to the government for assistance. “We need help from the government. We’ve tried our best, but it’s not enough,” she said.

Similarly, Somtoochukwu Ifeanyi, another resident, echoed the sentiments of his neighbors, highlighting the damage caused by the bad roads to people’s cars. “The roads in Pyakassa are very bad. The main reason people move here is because of the affordability of the land,” he explained As the residents of Pyakassa/Angwan Tiv continue to suffer due to the poor state of the road, they remain hopeful that their cries for help will be heard by the government in the very near future.