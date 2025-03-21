Share

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has revealed the trauma he faced after movie producers refused to give him roles because of his face and body.

Speaking in an interview on Feelrightnews TV’s official YouTube channel, Salami shared the hardship of attending movie auditions, often travelling long distances from his home to try for roles.

The Yoruba actor further disclosed that the discrimination and sidelining from movie producers compelled him to go back to school.

READ ALSO:

Salami said: “It was not easy at all during the time of our movie auditions because it was quite far from where I was living.”

He also revealed that despite his persistence, his efforts were often met with rejection.

“For three years, I was given only one movie role,” Salami shared. However, the rejection that hit him the hardest came when producers told him that his appearance was not suitable for the roles available at the time.

”He explained that he was often criticized for his small face and body, with many producers saying that movie roles were typically given to actors with a more muscular build.

“I cried when some producers said they couldn’t give me movie roles because of my face and body.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

