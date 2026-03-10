Rotimi Salami Laments Low Cinema Turnout For New Movie

Nigerian actor Rotimi Salami has taken to his social media page to express concern about the poor performance of his latest film, “Kilanko,” in Nigerian cinemas.

Salami, who took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday, revealed that the film was the late Nigerian actress, Allwell Ademola’s directorial debut, but it had struggled to draw audiences.

The actor further disclosed that the film’s weekend sales were underwhelming and that it might be removed from theatres soon.

Salami, however, thanked attendees of promotional events and screenings and appealed for their support, acknowledging that attendance was lower than anticipated.

He wrote, “I am making this post with a heavy heart. Kilanko sales at the cinemas last weekend weren’t good. That’s why I couldn’t post throughout yesterday.

“Still, I say a very big thank you to everyone who came out at different times for the meet-and-greet, and likewise to everyone who came out to watch, but the numbers are pretty small.

“If Kilanko doesn’t make the expected figure by this weekend. It might be kicked out of the cinemas even before Ramadan is over. Please, we need all the support we can get to reach a retainable figure.

“Kilanko is surely a beautiful movie that everyone must see. Thank you, mama @yetunde_wunmi_ for the prayers.”