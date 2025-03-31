Rotimi Makinde’s Philanthropic Efforts

Share

Meet Hon. Rotimi Makinde, a true philanthropist and leader! Despite the negative rumors surrounding him, I’ve witnessed firsthand his selfless contributions to the community.

He’s empowered over 100 individuals with cars, 200+ families with tricycles,

Countless youth with motorcycles, Trained numerous young people in computer skills and provided working tools,equipment, and capitals.

He has also supported many market women with financial empowerment, built and renovated schools, built hospitals, several boreholes, employments, buses for mosque and palaces and awarded scholarship to students

Hon. Makinde’s generosity and dedication to uplifting his community Ile Ife and its environs are truly inspiring. He’s a shining example of what it means to serve with integrity and compassion. He is probably the only liberal politician in that axis both in faith and community wise.

Mayegun, as fondly called, also maintains more friends in other political parties than many. He is a cross-over personality that enjoys good relationships with all Monarchs, Baales, and several title holders.

Let’s celebrate this unsung hero and recognize the incredible impact he’s making in Ile Ife, Osun State and in Nigeria!.

To those who may forget this, Makinde was one of the 13 member titans led by Sen Dayo Adeyeye and Sen Soji Akanbi who founded the first group that champions the popular South West Agenda (Swaga23), the group with the rare foresight that conceived the idea to have President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria President as far back as 2020 !.

I have learned a lot about how not to believe what people say about why favor has not smiled on an individual. Don’t believe everything you hear!

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Hon. Rotimi Makinde personally,he’s been standing still since 2015 may be divined, and I can tell you that many of the negative things said about him are simply untrue.

He’s an amazing person, educated, and a true leader. People think he’s in politics for personal gain, but what they don’t know is that he’s already a successful businessman, with experience in oil and gas precisely in NNPC, car sales, and hospitality.

He’s even a renowned movie producer and a veteran actor in the Nollywood industry, with over 200 movies under his belt! He’s lucky to have served his community just a term with integrity, and his record in Nigeria politics still stands tall today, especially in Ife politics.

Let’s give it up for this incredible individual born because of his people and uncommon politician who remains in the same political party despite several opposing forces!

