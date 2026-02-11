Rotimi Makinde: ‘I’ll Stand Tall In APC Ile-Ife, Even If It’s Just Me Standing

This statement comes amid discussions about the party’s future in Ile Ife, following the outcome of the gubernatorial primary process.

“I urge my people not to get swayed by the current state government’s sudden interest in Ile Ife’s road projects and secret offers. It’s Sakamaje, Wuruwuru politics of deception. Ile Ife deserves genuine transformation, not election-season gantries.

“The mineral resources from Ile Ife sustain the state, and our people deserve real development, not ‘unreal affection’. Let’s be wary of Governor Adeleke’s tactics and vote for change. Ah, Bola Oyebanji of the APC is an ideal candidate. Ile Ife’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is key to the Yoruba’s progress.

“A loss for APC in Ile Ife or Osun State could be seen as a Yoruba rejection of Tinubu, and this would not augur well for our history. Be cautious of Adeleke’s government.”