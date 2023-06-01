Rotimi Makinde Charges Tinubu To Be Wary Of Sycophants

A former member of the House of Representatives in the 7th Assembly who represented Ife Federal Constituency, Hon. Rotimi Makinde has made an appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of political jobbers and sycophants who now lobbied around him to get political appointments.

The former parliamentarian in a chat with some senior political writers including veracitydesk.com.ng said on Thursday in Abuja that it would be dangerous for Mr President to allow those who could offer toxic advice to him capable of attracting negative consequences.

The Ife-born politician also congratulated Asiwaju Tinubu on the occasion of his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President on Monday, May 29, 2023, saying the new dawn for prosperity has come.

Makinde said, “Your Excellency your journey to this high profile point has been long and arduous, but you have shown consistency, steadfastness, resilience as well as unflinching commitment to bringing change and greatness to our country.

“This new dawn represents a reward for your hard work, leadership, dedication, wonderful vision and planning, and above all, the decision of our countrymen to entrust you with the onerous responsibilities of reshaping the destiny of our country.

“Sir, your vast experience in public service, entrepreneurship and governance no doubt will place you in a very unique position to deploy your knowledge and expertise to generate and sustain an era of growth and prosperity for our nation.

“As you ascend into this unique position, we urge you to stay true to your avowed principles and commitment to servant leadership of dedication to the commonwealth of all the peoples of this country for that is the earnest hope and desire of our countrymen.”

Reacting to the influx of sycophants around President Tinubu Makinde added, “I am worried by the volume of bootlickers littering Abuja to gain President Tinubu’s attention. Any person who acts obsequiously towards someone important in order to gain an advantage, because he is high-ranking, cannot be trusted, Asiwaju should jettison them like hot potatoes before they can’t offer any good. Some of these sycophants mocked some of us who I can call veterans who started SWAGA ’23 but today they are planning to gain from where they never sowed.

“Specifically, the president should note that this is not a time to allow professional sycophants to pollute the system. Sycophants are more dangerous at a time like this. Most of them now resort to congratulatory messages in the media.

“They want to be noticed as they want such a gift (sycophancy) to make a way for them when it comes to value allocation soon. They bury the truth in a grave to praise and praise even misguided leaders until a crisis hits the fan.

“This is a time for leaders to appreciate the value of what Balroop Singh was saying, ‘all people like to be praised as it boosts self-esteem, keeps them motivated and happy but it also pushes them into the abyss of sham, which is propelled by hypocrisy and sycophancy’.

“This is also a time to appeal to or lobby the opposition leaders to drop their election petitions in the interest of peace and stability. Nigeria belongs to all of us and thankfully Asiwaju is building a government of national unity that will be inclusive and robust and of course, the citizenry will ultimately be better for it.” Makinde stated.