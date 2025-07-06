Rotational Presidency, State Creation, State Police Top Requests In S’East

Requests for creation of additional states in South East, rotational presidency, state police and full autonomy to local governments dominated requests by people of South East geopolitical zone during the Senate public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitutional held in Enugu at the weekend.

The people in their separate presentations argued that additional state in the South East will bring them at par with other geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking during the exercise, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, noted that the concept of rotational presidency was paramount to the South East.

The governor said the state believed that adopting a rotational presidency among the six geopolitical zones would provide every region, including the South East, a fair chance at the highest office in the country.

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, added that the idea would foster a greater sense of belonging and national unity.

“Similarly, we propose that governorship should rotate among senatorial zones and legislative seats among constituencies, ensuring broader representation and participation at all levels of governance.

“To further enhance inclusivity, particularly for women, we propose legislative seats. We advocate for one additional Senate seat per state for women and two additional House of Representatives seats per state.

“As a state, we advocate for three additional assembly seats per state for women.

“This measure will significantly boost gender parity and ensure active participation of women in governance and in decision-making processes,” Mbah said.

The governor also called for institutionalisation of Local Government Councils as a truly autonomous form of government team.

The governor equally called for legislative powers, enhancements, and fiscal reforms that would devolve more powers and resources to the states.

He stressed that the current concentration of power at the centre, a legacy of the military rule, had stifled the growth and development of sub national entities.

“A true federal system requires that states are autonomous entities with sufficient powers and resources to positively impact the lives of their citizens,” he concluded.

On his part, the Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, reiterated the call for creation of an additional state in the South East.

Nwifuru, represented by the Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mr Moses Odunwa, also called for women inclusiveness and reserved political seats for women.

“If a particular seat has been designated for women, all the parties will feature women candidates to fill in the space,” he said.

Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, told the National Assembly that the proposed Adada State, out of the present Enugu State was the most competent proposing state in the South East that has met the constitutional provision for creation by the act of parliament and for subsequent presentation for referendum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was as the Chairman of the Adada State Movement, Chief James Ugwu, disclosed that the request for the creation of Adada State started immediately after the Nigeria civil war when it was presented to the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, in 1970.

Other contributors made case for creation of Aba and Etiti states among others.

The public hearing chaired by the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, NGOs and the Civil Society Organisations.