Rotational Presidency: APC Chieftain Blasts Northern Group For Dragging Tinubu

…says “Your Muslim-Muslim ticket calculations have failed”

…Igbos must benefit from rotation, Tinubu must have two terms

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted northern socio-cultural group for calling for an end to the rotational presidency, saying “Their calculation was that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would die while in office.”

Vatsa while condemning the call told selected Journalists on Saturday in Minna that until President Tinubu completes his two terms of eight years and the Igbos have their turn as President, the rotational presidency stands.

It would be recalled that a group under the auspices of Arewa New Agenda (ANA) had on Thursday in Yola, Adamawa state declared its opposing stance on the rotational presidency in Nigeria alluding to President Bola Tinubu’s “it is my turn” comment before the 2023 general elections.

The President of the group, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi while addressing newsmen on the move, alleged that Northern Nigeria was shortchanged by the Tinubu-led administration, despite its numerical strength to determine the political direction and the leadership of the country.

According to Vatsa who was the Spokesman of the APC in Niger state “With this their call, the Igbo man must test presidency and Bola Tinubu must do his term terms of eight years before that can take place.

“Then we will agree on whether there should be rotation or not. And if these two events take place everybody can go.”

While disclosing the reason for their outburst, Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said “You can not shift the goalpost in the middle of the game because it does not favour you.

“The reason, the North wanted a Muslim-Muslim ticket was that, by their calculation, they had concluded that Asiwaju (President Tinubu) would die in office and a northern Muslim (Tinubu’s Vice) would take over.

“That was the genesis behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket and they promoted it. But because Asiwaju’s life is not in human beings’ hands and God’s time has not come for him, they are disappointed.

“Secondly, Asiwaju has refused to be arm twisted and they are not comfortable with most of the things that he is doing and his policies.

“Let us look at this critically, look at the Presidents from the military and civilians that have ruled Nigeria from the Northern extraction, has the presidency translated to anything?

“Has poverty left the North? Even if you give them the presidency tomorrow, the North will still be poor because they are stealing the money and keeping it in individuals’ pockets”.

He further cautioned them to speak for themselves and not the whole North adding that, “they are there threatening that they have the number. Which North are they referring to? Is it the geographical North or the one that is already in disarray being ravaged by bandits? There are killings in Zamfara, Katsina and other places every day.

“Well, I have a feeling they are just trying to get attention. My advice is that they should get ready because the rains have started coming, they should prepare to go to the farm.”