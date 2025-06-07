Rotational Chairmanship Of Oyo Obas’ Council Is Best, Says Ladoja

Share

In response to criticisms that the former permanent chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, traditionally held by the Alaafin of Oyo, should remain unchanged, former Governor of Oyo State, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has declared that opponents of the rotational chairmanship system are ignorant of both history and democratic principles.

The Otun Olubadan, who is also the Oba Oju Opo of Ibadanland, made this assertion on Friday after Eid prayers at his residence on Ondo Road, Bodija.

The Oyo State House of Assembly recently passed into law a system rotating the chairmanship among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadan, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Under this arrangement, the Alaafin presides as Chairman when present; in his absence, either the Olubadan or the Soun assumes the chairmanship on a rotating basis.

This new system marks a return to a rotational chairmanship last practiced until 2001 when the late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala first introduced it.

However, the Alaafin challenged the change in court, and the rotation was suspended until his passing on April 22, 2002.

Describing the rotational chairmanship as the best arrangement for Oyo State, Ladoja said those opposing it do not understand the historical context and democratic realities. Instead of condemning the House of Assembly’s initiative, he said, it deserves commendation.

He further highlighted the demographic strength of Ibadan, which has 11 local government areas, a factor that cannot be overlooked when considering political representation.

“Those criticizing the rotational chairmanship among the Alaafin, Olubadan, and Soun should focus on what will improve the lives of our people rather than engage in needless agitation. No town can dominate Ibadan. Democracy is a game of numbers, and Ibadan holds the majority.

“Ibadan controls the majority in the House of Assembly. If we were to vote for who becomes the permanent Chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs, Ibadan would win decisively. Ibadan is the home of all, naturally elevated by God. So, those opposing the rotation are arguing in vain,” he stressed.

