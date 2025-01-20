Rotary’ll Continue To Support Worthy Projects, Impact Communities In Nigeria – Maloney

Share

Rotary International through its charity arm, The Rotary Foundation will continue to support worthy projects, touching lives and making great impact in communities in Nigeria.

The Rotary Foundation Trustee Chair and Past President of Rotary International Mark Mooney made the promise this weekend during a media parley in Lagos as part of his working visit to Nigeria.

Maloney who arrived in Lagos with his wife, Gay, noted that over $30 million worth of support has gone to projects in Nigeria covering all aspects of the Rotary’s Area of Focus.

He specifically mentioned the $2 million donated to its Programme of Scale Scheme for a project called “Together For Families in Nigeria” and the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge, which is aimed at strengthening health systems and combating diseases by empowering communities to use locally-driven solutions.

Maloney who was received on arrival by District Governors of Rotary International Districts 9111, Dr. Wole Kukoyi, 9112, Olufemi Adenekan, 9126, Kayode Olowolagba, 9127, Mike Nwanoshiri, 9141 Chinedu Ikegwuani and 9142, A.U Nnonyelu, also added that over $300million has been committed to the Foundation’s polio eradication efforts over the years, which has stemmed the spread of the disease and also reduced the rate of child mortality.

Speaking further at a town hall meeting with Rotarians, Rotaractors from Districts 9111, 9112, 9126, 9127, 9141 and 9142, Maloney thanked Rotarians for their immense contribution to the foundation and commitment to the organisation.

“While noting that Rotary has enjoyed a very wonderful relationship with the Nigerian government and health ministries, he encouraged Rotary Clubs to seek more partners to enable them to execute more impactful projects in their communities.

In their remarks, the Rotary Foundation Trustee, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro and Past Rotary International Vice President, Yinka Babalola, urged Rotarians not to be bothered by the exchange rate but to keep giving to the Foundation, they also urged Rotarians not to give alone but endeavour to take advantage of various grants to deliver bigger and better projects.

The Trustee Chair and wife, Gay, who also planted trees in commemoration of their visit were also at the Indo Eye Care Foundation Clinic, where he applauded the organisation, the Indian community in Nigeria, Rotarians and other donors who have helped the Clinic achieve its objectives over the years.

Maloney’s visit to Lagos was rounded off with a dinner attended by Rotarians, donors and corporate organisations. He has since gone to Ghana.

