Rotary Zone 2 Brings Technology Education To Air Force Secondary School

As part of efforts to promote digital literacy and build the next generation of tech-savvy Nigerians, Rotary International Zone 2, under District 9111, has launched a technology-focused education and mentorship programme at Air Force Secondary School, Shasha, Lagos. The initiative, held to mark Rotary’s annual observance of Basic Education and Literacy Month in September, brought together presidents of all 18 Rotary Clubs within the zone.

Tagged “Basic Literacy and Education Day,” the programme focused on introducing students to the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and other emerging digital tools that are reshaping the world. Speaking during the event, the Zone 2 Captain and President of Rotary Club of Egbeda, Rotarian Oluwatoyin Tosin Adejimi, said that the initiative was borne out of the need to equip Nigerian students with skills that are relevant to the demands of the modern world.

She stressed the urgency for early exposure to technology. “Technology is fast-evolving, and our youths must take charge now. Tomorrow might be too late,” she said. She explained that Air Force Secondary School was chosen due to its active Interact Club and its strategic position as a school that blends both public and private educational standards, making it an ideal location for impact.