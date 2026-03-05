Rotary Trains New Officers On New Challenges

The Conference Hall of the Festive Hotel, Festac, Lagos, will come alive this Friday and Saturday, as the Rotary International District 9111, trains Clubs Presidentselects who will serve during the 2026-2027 Rotary Year.

The District 9111 Governor-elect, Bukola Bakare, who made this known, said the training seminar will equip incoming presidents with leadership skills and shared experiences to lead their Rotary clubs effectively. The elected in- coming presidents will be trained on the expectations and responsibilities of their roles and offices.

Also, she revealed that past District Rotaract Representative, Allan Ntambi from Uganda will speak on: “Today’s Rotaractor, Tomorrow’s Rotary Leader”; pioneer District 9111 Governor and Chief Medical Director, Ace Medicare Ltd, Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi will train participants on “Planning your Year Ahead”; and District 9111 Governor-nominee and Lagos NIPR Chairman, Dr. Samuel Ayetutu will speak on “Planning Meetings and Providing Satisfying Club Experience”.

Other facilitators include: Past District 9111 Governor, Otunba Bola Onabadejo, who will handle “The Rotary Foundation Fundraising Strategies”; former Managing Director of Crittall Hope Plc and Past District Governor, Remi Bello will be focusing on “Telling your Rotary Story.”