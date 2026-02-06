Rotary To Host Int President Arrezo, Holds Peace Summit

The Wole Soyinka Cultural Centre, Iganmu, Lagos, will come alive on Saturday, February 14, as the Rotary International District 9111 hosts International President Francesco Arrezo, who is on an official visit as part of the international body’s Peace Summit.

Rotary International District 9111 Governor and the Chief host, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, who made this known, said that the Peace Summit has its theme “Promoting Peace and Understanding Rotary’s Role in building a harmonious Society”.

Akinyele said: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the special guest of honour; former Federal Minister for Health and past Rotary District Governor, Prince Julius Adeluyi- Adelusi will deliver the Keynote address.”

Also speaking, the Chairman Peace Institute Committee, Rotarian Tunde Olaniyan revealed that the theme speakers include the visiting Rotary International President, Francesco Arrezo, who will deliver address “Rotary’s Role in Promoting Peace and Understanding”; the Rotary International President-elect, Yinka Babalola will address “Community Development: A pathway to Peace”; and the Vice Chancellor Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Ayodeji Johnson Agboola to speak on “Peace Education: Key to Building Harmonious Society.”

Other speakers are Prof Femi Mimiko, professor of International relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to speak on international leaders’ role in conflict resolution and peace building; and immediate past District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Dr Wole Kukoyi.

Dignitaries expected to grace the Peace Summit include Trustee of the Rotary Foundation, Rotarian Ijeoma Pearl Okoro; District 9112 Governor, Lanre Adedoyin; past district governors, and traditional rulers, among others