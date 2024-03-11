Rotary President Visits Nigeria, Offers Another $7M Grant for Disease Prevention

The Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally, will be on a three-day working visit to Nigeria from Friday with a fresh donation of $7million for eradication and disease prevention. The latest grant is in addition to the $14 million given by Rotary about two months ago, through the WHO to Nigeria, for technical assistance on polio surveillance. Nigeria is also an awardee of Rotary’s $2 million grant for the improvement of maternal and child health care.

There were indications that Mclnally may have an audience with President Bola Tinubu on other areas of assistance on disease control, child and maternal health. According to a statement by the Coordinator of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. Emmanuel Dolapo Lufadeju, and the Co-coordinator, Dr. Goddy Nnadi, the visit will enhance the ties between the Federal Government and the Rotary International. The statement said: “Rotary International is a non-governmental foremost humanitarian organisation with over 1.5 million members worldwide. It enjoys diplomatic status and has sat at the United Nations as an observer since 1948.

The organisation has been instrumental to the eradication of polio in Nigeria. “This visit is to cement the already existing bond between the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and other stakeholders. “Nigeria is the awardee of the 2nd ‘Programme of Scale (PoS)’, a $2 million grant, for the improvement of Maternal and Child Health code named – ‘Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria’. “Also, recently, a new grant amounting to $14 million was given by Rotary, through the WHO to the Government of Nigeria, to enable WHO provide technical assistance on polio surveillance. “Another US$7Million is to be donated by Rotary to UNICEF for eradication and disease prevention in Nigeria.” The statement explained why Nigeria was a priority nation to Rotary International.