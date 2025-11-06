Rotary Pledges to Maintain Fight Against Polio, Maternal Deaths

The Rotary Foundation has pledged its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s polio-free status and reducing maternal and child mortality. Speaking during a Community Dialogue and Joint Partners Health Outreach organised by Rotary International in Gwarinpa Village, Abuja, Rotary Foundation Chairman Board Holger Knaack said although Africa was certified polio-free five years ago, continued vaccination remains necessary until the disease is completely eradicated worldwide. Knaack said: “Rotary’s goal is to eradicate polio, to kick it out of the world.

“As long as there are single cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan, we must continue vaccinating children. “Even though Africa has been free of wild polio-virus for five years, our children are not safe until every child everywhere is protected.”

He emphasised that every newborn in Nigeria must continue to receive polio immunisation to ensure the virus never resurfaces. Knaack, who is also visiting other countries, said Nigeria remains central to Rotary International’s global health programmes because of its scale and impact.

He said: “Three of our major projects are happening here in Nigeria – the polio eradication campaign, the ‘Together for Healthy Families’ initiative aimed at ensuring safe childbirth and reducing maternal and child deaths, and the Rotary Healthy Community Chal- lenge, which targets malaria, diarrhoea, and pneumonia – the three biggest killers of children.”

Knaack praised Sir Emeka Offor for his $5 million donation to Rotary’s maternal and child health programmes, describing the support as “outstanding”. He said: “I want to thank all Nigerians and all Rotarians for fighting against maternal and child deaths. “What happens here shows donors in Europe and the United States that their contributions are making a real impact. It is an investment in global health.”

A Trustee of the Rotary Foundation, Dr. Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, said Rotary’s maternal and child health project has already reduced mortality by 28 per cent in three years across four pilot states of Ekiti, Nasarawa, Gombe, and the FCT. She said: “Our goal is that no mother or child should die during childbirth. “We are expanding the programme to 10 states next year, thanks to the support from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.”