Rotary Partners First Bank To Empower 132 Beneficiaries

Rotary International District 9111 in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to empower 132 beneficiaries with startup kits across various trades on Tuesday, at Rotary Centre, Ikeja – GRA, Lagos.

District Governor Nominee, Rotary International District 9111 and the Project Coordinator, Bukola Bakare, who made this known also said the vocational skills beneficiaries of these start-up kits will get free grinding machines, plumbing kits, deep freezers and sewing machines.

Others are; generators, gas burners and cylinders, barbers and hairdressers kits, amongst others. Bakare said: “The community intervention project had beneficiaries from the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria drawn from Lagos and Ogun states”.

Speaking in the same vein, Rotary International District 9111 District Governor, Dr Wole Kukoyi, said that the significance of economic empowerment in Rotary’s initiatives called for government collaboration to reach the vulnerable groups in our various communities as a means to reduce poverty in effective and efficient ways.

