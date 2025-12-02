Rotary Nigeria Honours Gov Fubara With Special Peace Award

Rotarians and Rotaractors from across Nigeria have honoured the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, with a Special Peace Award.

The honour was conferred during the well-attended 2025 All Nigerian Rotary Convention (ANRC) held recently in Rivers State, an event designed to celebrate service to humanity, deepen collaboration and chart new pathways to prosperity.

The organisers said Governor Fubara earned the award in recognition of his leadership qualities, which they described as anchored on peace and development.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Benibo Anabraba, reaffirmed the administration’s willingness to partner with Rotary in promoting inclusive growth across communities.

In his keynote address, Rotary International President-Elect Yinka Babalola, speaking on “A New Dawn for Africa: Imperatives for Growth,” called for stronger synergy among Nigeria’s Rotary districts, membership expansion and strategic investment in the Rotary Foundation.

Another keynote speaker, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on “Rebuilding a Fractured or Broken Nation,” urging collective responsibility in rebuilding families and society while commending Rotary for its service-driven work.

The future of Rotary in Nigeria also featured prominently as PDG Nze Anizor and PDG Obafunsho Ogunkeye examined the evolution of volunteerism and the urgency of innovative membership expansion. Rotary International Director-Elect Emmanuel Katongole spoke on the organisation’s transformative role in health, education and global peace, urging clubs to sustain their momentum in “doing good in the world.”

Rotary Foundation Trustee Chair Ijeoma Okoro stressed that the Foundation’s four-star Charity Navigator rating must be matched with increased contributions and active grant utilisation. A panel led by Past Assistant Governor Ibim Semenitari highlighted Rotary’s credibility as a bridge-builder for sustainable development, noting the organisation’s long-standing global reputation.

Past District Governor Joshua Hassan led a session on sustaining Nigeria’s polio-free status, reinforcing Rotary’s vigilance and its historic contributions to global health. Another panel session moderated by PDG Andy Uwejeyan showcased the impact of transformational initiatives such as “Together for Healthy Families Nigeria” and the “Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge.”

Rotaractors were also given prominence, with DRR Margarita Akuchi, Rotaractor Delight Ekwueme and PDRR Kingsley Awo advocating dual membership and stronger mentorship pathways for young leaders.

A recurring message throughout the convention was the importance of visibility, accountability and accurate reportage to strengthen Rotary’s public image and reinforce the credibility of its humanitarian interventions.

The inter-district cultural competition was one of the highlights, with District 9142 emerging victorious after a compelling performance that blended choreography with cultural symbolism. The convention concluded with a novelty match between Yinka Babes and Ijeoma Guys at the Sharks Football Stadium, ending in a 3–3 draw, followed by a colourful gala night at the EUI Event Center.

The gala, attended by dignitaries from across Africa, celebrated outstanding Rotarians and Rotaractors whose commitment continues to uplift communities. Rotaractors energised the evening with generous donations to the Rotary Foundation, affirming their growing leadership in humanitarian service. A symbolic gift presentation by visiting Tanzanian Rotarians to RIPE Yinka Babalola added an international touch, reinforcing Rotary’s global fellowship.

Held from 20th to 22nd November 2025, the ANRC blended reflection with celebration and learning with cultural pride, underscoring Rotary’s enduring mission of “Service Above Self.”

The convention also featured a symbolic Bonfire Night, named Yinka Bonfire Night in honour of RIPE Yinka Babalola, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie ahead of days of intense engagement.