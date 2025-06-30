Rotary Journey Of Uche Okugo: From Nigerian President-Elect To District Governor-Elect In Canada

In the vibrant heart of Nigeria, a young man named Uche Okugo discovered something transformative about himself in May 2006.

As he stepped into the Rotary Club of Asaba, Uche unraveled not just his commitment to service but also an unwavering dedication to building connections that transcend borders.

His journey from the warm climes of Nigeria to the diverse landscape of Canada is not just about geography but also about the profound impact one individual can have through leadership and community engagement.

Uche quickly found his footing within Rotary, moving from the Rotary Club of Ota in Nigeria to the Rotary Club of Brampton in Ontario, Canada.

He didn’t just join the club; he became an integral part of its fabric. As the club’s Past President, he cultivated a culture of inclusivity and mentorship, establishing noteworthy initiatives like the club’s membership induction ceremony and mentoring program for new members.

His passion for growth extended beyond local endeavors as he took on significant roles within District 7080, nurturing younger generations through the Interact Grant Writing Initiative and collaborating with leaders to expand the club’s reach in Brampton.

His commitment did not go unnoticed. Uche earned recognition as a Major Donor to The Rotary Foundation and became a member of the Paul Harris Society and Polio Plus Society.

These honors were a testament to his belief in the power of community service, which he wore as a badge of pride.

He didn’t stop there; Uche was also relentless in his efforts to recruit new members, welcoming 15 enthusiastic individuals to the Rotary family in Brampton.

Alongside his active Rotary involvement, Uche excelled in his professional life. As the Lead for Investment Attraction from Africa and the Caribbean in the Economic Development Office of the City of Brampton, he bridged international connections that brought economic growth and opportunity to his community.

His professional skills, bolstered by a robust educational background—holding a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, an MBA, and further certifications became invaluable assets in nurturing community prosperity.

He is a Director at the Nigeria Immigrant Welcome Center Brampton, the first of its kind in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Living with his fellow Rotarian wife and their young son—a Paul Harris Fellow in his own right—the family encapsulated the spirit of service and dedication.

Uche found joy in his dual commitments to the Anglican Church as an Evangelist and as the Founder of the Network of Nigerians in Canada, creating a space for fellowship and support among the Nigerian diaspora.

As Uche grew in his Rotary journey, so did his aspirations. With a passion for community economic development, he became a member of the Rotary Action Group for Community Economic Development and an Ambassador for WASHRAG.

His leadership qualities blossomed further, and soon, he found himself on the horizon of something much bigger—serving as District Governor for Rotary International District 7080, a distinction that would mark a new chapter in his Rotary narrative.

On July 1, 2026, Uche Okugo will take the position of District Governor, a role that signifies more than just leadership; it embodies the culmination of years of service, relationship-building, and heartfelt commitment to community enhancement.

As he prepares for this monumental responsibility, he carries with him the essence of what it means to be a Rotarian an ethos rooted in community service, cultural understanding, and the unwavering belief that together, we can make our world a better place.

Uche’s story is not simply one of personal achievements but a testament to the influence of a unified community striving for excellence.

As he gears up for his tenure as District Governor, one can only anticipate the remarkable impact he will continue to have not only in Brampton, Canada, but also across the broader Rotary community and the countless lives it touches.

It’s not just a role; it’s a journey of compassion, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of good.