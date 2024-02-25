Rotary Int’l Marks 105th Anniversary, Sets To Mentored Six Youths In Career Choices

Six selected youths will have the rare privilege of being mentored in Engineering, Human Resources Management and Beauty/ Fashion and Design as part of the Mentorship Intensive Program (MIP) by the Rotary Club of Uyo and fully supported by Otiz Keepers.

The all-expense paid programme which will run for five months will see beneficiaries enjoy various packages including free mentorship and training and after training employment or equipment with the necessary tools to start a gainful career.

Addressing the gathering which includes Rotarians, Rotractors and special guests on Saturday in Uyo, the Director of Vocational Services Rotary Club of Uyo, Rotarian Ngozichukwu Etuk announced that the ideology behind the program was to give a platform for young graduates to excel in their chosen career path.

According to her, ” The program was conceived to upgrade young graduates who are currently unemployed to be trained in a career they are passionate about and also receive adequate mentorship from the firm”.

She further highlighted, ” The objective is to have these young ones work under very successful mentors who will help direct their career path to be very useful to themselves, their families and society at large.”

Rotarian Etuk who is also the Managing Director of Otiz Keepers used the occasion to express deep-seated gratitude to the Rotarians who selected the mentes and the mentors who accepted to avail them of their platform to excel.

Addressing the mentees, one of the mentors and the managing director of Damen Engineering Clinic, Engr. Uwem Ubia admonished the mentees to make discipline, honesty and integrity their watchword if they must succeed in their new assignment.

He advised them to always be punctual to duty and avoid all forms of distraction in order to focus and excel in their duties stressing that his firm has zero tolerance for indiscipline and insubordination.

On her own, the president of the Rotary Club of Uyo, Rotarian Rotarian Comfort Udobang while assuring that the club will still give more opportunities for more youths to benefit from the program urged those selected to justify the confidence the club imposed on them by doing well.

She announced that mechanisms have been put in place to monitor the success of the program with the appointment of a supervisor to monitor their progress in the various firms they are posted to train.

One of the mentes Mr Itoro Bassey attached to Dumen Engineering Clinic in an interview with our Correspondent expressed delight with the rare opportunity to get further training and direct mentorship in his chosen career and expressed deep-seated gratitude to the Rotary Club of Uyo and her sponsors.

The event which also coincided with the 105th anniversary celebration of the Rotary International with the cutting of the anniversary cake and clicking of wine glasses witnessed a special lecture on Peace and Conflict Resolution by Barr. Helen Umana , Coordinator Alternative Dispute Resolution center Uyo Akwa ibom state.

The event which was attended by Rotary Club of Uyo members and their guests also had in attendance the district governor of Rotary 9142 district Rotarian Akan Ema and his counterpart from District 9141.