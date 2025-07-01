Rotary Int’l: KSA, Shuga Band For Akinyele’s Royal Installation As District Gov

The King of Juju music, Otunba Sunday Ishola Adeniyi Adegeye, better known as King Sunny Ade (KSA) and Nigeria’s most prestigious rave of the moment in entertainment circles, Shuga Band are billed to thrill Rotarians and non-Rotarians at the Royal Installation of Rotarian (Prince) Henry Olubowale Akinyele as the District Governor of Rotary International District 9111.

According to a press release signed by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Team of the Installation Planning Committee, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Victoria Garden Event Center, Alausa, Ikeja.

While describing King Sunny Ade as a complete entertainer, Adebowale said that the committee was intentional about the choices of King Sunny Ade as well as Shuga Band performing at the Royal installation.

This, he said, would effectively cater to and accommodate the varying entertainment needs of the interests of the audience expected at the event.

According to him, “We were very intentional about our choice of the two leading musicians and performers. Our desire is to have the audience lavishly entertained as we install Prince Henry Akinyele as our District Governor for the 2025/2026 Rotary Year, and we enjoy the benefits of our convictions that the duo of the legendary KSA and Shuga Band (the Rave of the Moment) will deliver maximally on that expectation.

‘’More importantly, the incoming District Governor is from a Royal family in Ondo State just as KSA, who is not only from the same state like Prince Akinyele but is also from a Royal family. They both have the DNA of royalty in them.

He added: “It is equally important to note that Shuga Band is led by Rotarian Akinloye Tofowomo who is also from Ondo State.

“The band will surely complement King Sunny Ade’s performance, and the audience will be entertained most memorably.

“The goal is that while we will be raising funds for humanitarian causes which is the primary essence of the event, it is also being planned to be a most memorable one for all Rotarians and the guests.”