Rotary Int’l District 9111 Organises Presidents-Elect Learning Seminar

Share

All is now set for Rotary International District 9111’s Presidents-Elect Learning Seminar (PELS), scheduled to hold at Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The District Governor-Elect for 2025-2026 and the convener of the event, Henry Akinyele, announced that the seminar is organized for club presidents-elect who will be serving in the 2025-2026 Rotary year.

Akinyele stated that the District Governor for the 2024-2025 Rotary year in District 9111 and Chief Medical Director of Ace Medicare Clinic, Wole Kukoyi, will declare the training seminar open.

He further noted that the training facilitators include former Managing Director of Critall-Hope Aluminum Plc and Past District Governor, Remi Bello; District Learning Facilitator and first female District Governor, Omotunde Lawson; Managing Director of Shab Company Ltd and Past District Governor, Patrick Ikheloa; Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (Lagos Chapter) and District Governor Nominee-Designate, Samuel Ayetutu; as well as past District Governors Otunba Bola Onabadejo, Jide Akeredolu, and Bukola Bakare.

Also expected at the event is the Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Michael Effiong, among others.

Akinyele revealed that Past Rotary International Vice President, Yinka Babalola, will be the guest speaker at the session.

He also stated that the Rotary International message for 2025-2026 is “Unite for Good,” and participants will be trained on club leadership, teamwork, effective communication skills, developing action plans for achieving goals, and goal setting.

He emphasized that Rotary is an international service organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, promote high ethical standards in all vocations, and advance goodwill and peace around the world.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

