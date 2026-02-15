Rotary International President Enjoins Humanity To Unite For Good

The President of Rotary International, Francesco Arezzo, has enjoined men of goodwill and Rotarians to unite for good create positive change and make an impact in their communities.

He made this call during a Town Hall Meeting with Rotarians of both Districts 9111 and 9112 at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme “Unite for Good,” during the press briefing, the Rotary International President, Arrezo emphasised the power of collaboration, service, and shared vision in advancing humanitarian efforts.

He encouraged philanthropists and Rotary members to strengthen fellowship and remain committed to impactful projects that transform lives.

Arrezo enjoined Rotarians to remain committed to the seven areas of focus: Peace building and Conflict resolution; Disease Prevention and Treatment; Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene; Maternal and Child Health;

Basic Education and Literacy; Community Economic Development; and Supporting the Environment. Arrezo thanked Rotarians and partners for ending the scourge of Polio disease in the World, and reminded them about the two remaining countries- Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Town hall meeting provided an opportunity for meaningful dialogue, as Rotarians engaged directly with the leadership of the World’s leading humanitarian service organisation, reinforcing their collective commitment to service above self.

Present at both the media parley and town hall event were District 9111 Governor, Henry Akinyele; District 9112 Governor, Lanre Adedoyin; Rotary International President-elect 2026 to 2027, Yinka Babalola; trustee of the Rotary Foundation, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro; District Governor-elect 9111, Bukola Bakare; District Governorelect 9112, Layi Abidoye; among others.