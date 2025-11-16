Rotary International District 9111 Holds Family Ganza 2025

Rotary International District 9111 is set to host the end-of-the-year Family of Rotary party on Saturday, December 13, at the Sports Training Ground, NITEL Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos.

Rotary District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele, in a statement, disclosed that “ the Family of Rotary themed event is tagged, ‘Familiganza’, and adequate arrangements have been made for full participation by over 78 registered clubs in the District.”

The Chairman of Rotary Planning Committee, past Assistant Governor Samson Okenyi, revealed that “It is the time of the year for Rotarians and their families to socialize and unwind in a very conducive environment.” In his contribution, the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Rotarian Lekan Olubajo, stated that “Clubs are expected to register and represent their zones, as Clubs in the same zone would be arranged together.”

He added that “ club registration covers the provision of canopy, two dozen Chairs, four tables, electric power connection from the general source, access to participate in all the events, zonal game competitions, entertainment of the children, and unlimited access to the Children’s playground, games village, and visit to Father Christmas grotto,” he stated.