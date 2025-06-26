Rotary International District 9111 Commissions Sickle Cell Centre In Ota

Rotary International District 9111 is set to commission a state-of-the-art Sickle Cell Disease Centre at the State General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, on Saturday.

District Governor, Rotarian (Dr) Oluwole Kukoyi, who disclosed this, said the ultramodern facility is designed to significantly improve the care and support available to individuals living with sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and beyond.

“This star project is a beacon of Rotary’s compassion and global reach. With the Sickle Cell Disease Centre, we are providing hope and succour to families affected by this condition,” Kukoyi stated.

Also speaking, the District Fundraising Committee Chair, Rotarian Bamidele Onalaja, revealed that the facility was constructed through generous donations from Rotarians in District 9111 and fully equipped with cutting-edge medical tools through a Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation (TRF).

He added that the commissioning ceremony will be graced by the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, as Chief Host, alongside District Governor Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi and other notable Rotary leaders.

“The facility is expected to serve as a vital healthcare hub for diagnosis, treatment, education, and support services for sickle cell patients in Ogun State and across Nigeria,” Onalaja said.