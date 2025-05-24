Rotary Holds ‘Irresistible Conference 2025’ In Ogun

Share

Rotary International District 9111 is set to host its inaugural district conference, themed “The Pioneer DISCON”, on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

District Governor, Oluwole Kukoyi, made the announcement during a press briefing held at the Rotary Centre in Ladoke Akintola GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

He described the upcoming Irresistible Conference 2025 as a landmark event that will bring together Rotarians, dignitaries, family, friends, and guests from around the world to celebrate service, fellowship, and community impact.

“This Pioneer DISCON is especially significant as it marks the first district conference following the creation of District 9111 from the former District 9110 in July 2024,” Dr. Kukoyi explained.

He emphasized that Rotary International remains committed to its seven key areas of focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water and sanitation, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.

Conference Chairman, Past Assistant Governor (PAG) Busola Satuyi, said the event would serve as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and strengthening partnerships among Rotarians and their guests.

District Governor-elect, Henry Akinyele, added that the conference aims to “recharge Rotarians and refocus them on Rotary’s enduring mission of service above self.”

