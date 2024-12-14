Rotary Foundation Chair, Maloney, Spouse To Visit Nigeria

Share

The Rotary Foundation (TRF) Board of Trustees Chairman, Mark Maloney, and Spouse, Gay will pay an official visit to Nigeria between 15 and 20 January 2025.

Maloney, Past Rotary International President (PRIP), will arrive in Abuja on Wednesday 15 January 2025, meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and depart for Lagos on 18 January 2025.

The couple will be hosted in Lagos by both the Pioneer District Governors Rotary International Districts 9111 and 9112, Rtn. Wole Kukoyi and Rtn. Femi Adenekan.

Maloney will be meeting with donors and contributors to the Rotary Foundation during a civic reception and depart Lagos on 20 January 2025 for Accra, Ghana.

Both DGs Adenekan and Kukoyi disclosed: “The purpose of his visit includes advocacy, stewardship, fundraising, visit to project sites, symbolic Polio Immunisation, meeting with PHCDA and courtesy visit to the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja”.

They added: “There will also be town hall meetings with Rotarians and Foundation Dinner.”

“This visit is a multi-district activity which ensures the collaboration and participation of all the six Districts in Nigeria.

