Rotary Foundation Celebrates 120 Years With Call For Selfless Giving

Share

Former Lagos commissioner and Colenson Group founder, Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, urged Nigerians to impact the world through selfless giving.

He made this call during his opening remarks at The Rotary Foundation Dinner & Dance, organised by District 9112 to celebrate Rotary International’s 120th anniversary.

Speaking at the Civic Centre, Lagos, on 23 February 2025, Olawale-Cole praised Rotary for its global humanitarian efforts, describing the organisation as a beacon of hope, kindness, and compassion. He highlighted how Rotary has touched millions of lives worldwide through its impactful initiatives.

District Governor and Afem Publishers Managing Director/CEO, Rotarian Olufemi Adenekan, expressed gratitude to donors and outlined The Rotary Foundation’s achievements since its establishment in 1917.

He emphasised how the foundation has transformed communities through various humanitarian projects.

Rotarian Omotunde Olaleye, chairman of the event’s planning committee and past president of the Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City, urged guests to continue supporting Rotary’s core focus areas: promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, and enhancing education.

“Your contributions help us empower communities, foster global understanding, improve health outcomes, and create educational opportunities,” he stated.

Themed “Rotary Foundation: The Heart of Giving,” the event featured entertainment, cultural performances, and networking opportunities.

A major highlight of the night was the prestigious humanitarian awards, honouring notable Nigerians for their philanthropic contributions.

Awardees included Asiwaju Olawale-Cole, Olori Amb. (Dr.) Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Elder Urum Kalu Eke, Anthony & Pharm. Silvia Onwuere, and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group.

Others honoured included former Guinness Nigeria MD and Algorithm Media CEO Seni Adetu, Chief (Mrs.) Maria Phillips, Basorun Peter Ogunbayo, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, and Michael Ikenga, CEO of ITStack Limited.

The Rotary Foundation, established in 1917 with an initial donation of $26.50 by the Rotary Club of Kansas City, Missouri, has grown into one of the world’s largest and most respected humanitarian organisations.

Its mission remains to advance goodwill, peace, and global development through impactful service projects.

Share

Please follow and like us: