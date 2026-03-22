Rotary E-Club Of Maryland Empowers 52 With Vocational Tools

The Rotary E-Club of Maryland has empowered 52 beneficiaries with vocational tools, valued at approximately 10 million naira, to boost their selfreliance and sustainability. The initiative, dubbed the STAR Project, aimed to address unemployment and economic challenges.

“We provided essential vocational tools, including sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdryers, and vulcanising machines, to equip entrepreneurs and skilled artisans,” said Past District Governor Omotunde Lawson.

District Governor-Elect Bukola Bakare commended the club’s leadership, stating, “This initiative reflects Rotary’s commitment to humanitarian service and ‘Service Above Self’.” Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

“I still can’t believe I now own my own hairdryer. Thank you, Rotary E-Club of Maryland,” said Amehfuna Precious, a hairstylist. Others, like Mrs Maduka Chikodi, a widow, appreciated the support.

“I applied immediately… Thank you, Rotary. God bless you all,” she said. The initiative also empowered three non-administrative staff of Rotary District 9111, including Fadeke Esther and Fatima Damilola Quadri, who expressed appreciation for the “lifeline and renewed opportunity.”