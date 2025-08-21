Rotary District 9112 Hosts Public Image Seminar 

Rotary International District 9112 will on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, host its Public Image Seminar at The Rotary Centre, 8 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The event will focus on strengthening Rotary’s visibility, credibility, and compliance in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Victor Ojelabi, member of the District 9112 Public Image Committee, the seminar is designed to empower Rotarians with strategic communication skills to better showcase Rotary’s impact.

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Reuben Abati—former presidential spokesman and Arise News anchor—will deliver an address on “Strategic Media Engagements to Advance Rotary’s Mission in Nigeria.”

The Special Guest of Honour is Dr. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Chairman/CEO of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN). A goodwill message will also be delivered by Ibim Semenitari, journalist and Past Assistant Governor, Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Africa.

District Governor Lanre Adedoyin, who is the chief host, expressed delight at the calibre of speakers and guests, noting that public image remains central to Rotary’s mission.

“Public image is one way that we expand our reach in Rotary, telling our stories as People of Action and showcasing our impact,” Adedoyin said.

The event will also feature distinguished Guests of Honour including Mr. Sam Omatseye of The Nation, Mr. Joseph Adeyeye of Punch, Dr. Sam Ayetutu, Chair of Lagos State Public Relations Council, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr. Tony Onyima, Martins Oloja, former Guardian MD/EiC, veteran sports journalist Dr. Mumini Alao, and CNN Award-winning journalist, Shola Oshunkeye.

Panel sessions will explore various themes, including: “Telling Our Story, Growing Our Impact” by Past Assistant Governor John Senaya; “Why Every Rotary Club Should Own a Website” by Rotarian Achime Arinze; “What is a Great Brand?” by Joy Obinyan; and “Using Social Media to Amplify Rotary Stories” by Rotarian Oromena Osugo.

Ehi Braimah, Chair of the District 9112 Public Image Committee, will provide an overview of Nigeria’s media landscape.

“This seminar is not just about logos or slogans. It is about equipping Rotarians with the right tools to tell our story with clarity, credibility, and impact. A strong Rotary image strengthens our service projects and inspires greater trust from the public,” Braimah stated.

With its rich lineup of speakers, media icons, and industry leaders, the seminar promises to be a transformative experience for Rotarians seeking to build stronger brand influence and deepen Rotary’s impact in Nigeria.