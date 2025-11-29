Rotary District 9111 To Hold Public Image Seminar On Wednesday

All is set for the Rotary International District 9111 Public Image Seminar billed for this Wednesday at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, who made this known, said the theme for this year’s edition, “Strengthening Rotary’s Credibility and Visibility Through Strategic Communication,” promises to be a transformative day dedicated to enhancing how Rotary is perceived and celebrated in communities.”

For this, notable personalities and professionals in the communication and marketing have been lined up to do justice to the theme.

They include: the Chairman, Ideas Communications Ltd, Chief Yemi Akeju, who will chair the sessions. The Special Adviser on Information to the Governor, Ogun State, Mr Kayode Akinmade, and the Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, are the Keynote Speakers.