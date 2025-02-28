Rotary District 9111 Organises Training For New Officers

Share

Rotary International District 9111 Team Learning Seminar (DTLS) is set to hold a seminar for it’s new officers between Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of March, 2025 at Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

District Governor-elect 2025-2026, Rotarian Henry Akinyele, who made this known said: “The DTLS seminar training is organized for assistant governors, zonal coordinators, action champions and committee chairmen serving in 2025- 2026 Rotary year.

“The District Governor 2024-2025 Rotary District 9111 and Chief Medical Director Ace Medicare Clinic, Wole Kukoyi will declare open the training seminar.”

Speaking in the same vein, DTLS Coordinator, Past Assistant Governor George Ikpekhia stated that the training facilitators include: former Managing Director Critall Hope Aluminum Plc and past district governor, Remi Bello; District learning facilitator and first female district governor, Omotunde Lawson; Managing Director Shab Company Ltd and past District Governor, Patrick Ikheloa; Managing Director Elly Tom Consulting and past District Governor, Kola Shodipo; Vice Chairman Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and District Governor Nominee-Designate, Samuel Ayetutu; Chief Medical Director Aniyun Hospital, past District Governor Wale Ogunbadejo, among others.

He added: “The theme for 2025-2026 is unite for good, and participants are to be trained on teamwork, effective communication skills, developing action plans for achievement of goals, and setting of goals.”

Rotary is an international service organization that brings together business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and advance goodwill and peace around the world.

