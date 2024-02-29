Rotary District 9111 Organises Team Training Seminar

Rotary District 9111 is organizing a District Team Training Seminar (DTTS) for leaders serving the foremost humanitarian organisation in the years 2024 to 2025.

The District Governor-elect, Rotarian Dr Wole Kukoyi, who made this known, said that the DTTS will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Orchid Hotel, Chevron roundabout, Lekki Lagos”.

Kukoyi added that the “Presidents-elect Training Seminar (PETS) for elected club presidents serving in Rotary year 2024 to 2025 from various clubs hold from the 5th to 7th of April 2024 at this same venue.

He further added that the District Training Assembly (DTA) for various elected clubs’ officers is scheduled to hold between the 19th and 20th of April 2024 at the same venue

The immediate past District Governor, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, the District 9111 Learning Facilitator will lead other resource persons for all the events.