Rotary District 9111 Launches Foundation To Immortalise Adelusi-Adeluyi At 85

Rotary International District 9111 has launched a foundation to honour the Doyen of Past District Governors in Nigeria, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, to immortalise his values of service, leadership and humanity.

The Governor of Rotary District 9111, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, announced this during the 2025 Rotary Foundation Dinner and Dance to celebrate the 85 birthday of Adelusi–Adeluyi, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recently.

Also, Akinyele called on Rotarians and non–Rotarians to donate to the noble cause.

The event, which was chaired by Chief Samuel Bolarinde, also had prominent personalities including including Rotary International President-elect, Yinka Babalola and Rotary International Trustee, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro.

Others were top government officials like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, ably represented by his Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Olugbenga Oyerinde; Senior Advocates of Nigeria like Dele Adesina and Wahab Shittu, Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and Nigerian Pharmaceutical Society colleagues, led by the President, as well as a long list of Rotary leaders.

The evening combined glamour, fellowship and purpose, highlighted by the unveiling of a Name Gift Endowment Fund in the celebrant’s honour.

Guest Speaker, Dr. (Mrs.) Dere Awosika delivered a powerful, heartfelt keynote celebrating PDG Adelusi-Adeluyi’s lifelong impact.

The celebrant himself received a standing ovation and delivered a memorable speech on service and gratitude.

The night soon shifted into a lively Dinner & Dance, with Rotarians and dignitaries filling the dance floor in an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

The Organising Committee, led by PAG Emeka Okolonji, was widely praised for a seamlessly executed event.