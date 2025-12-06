Rotary District 9111 Calls For Digital Transformation To Enhance Visibility

Rotary International District 9111 has concluded its Public Image Seminar, resolving to revamp its communication strategy and emphasise digital storytelling to showcase its humanitarian impact.

“The seminar aimed to strengthen Rotary’s external perception by equipping leaders with the tools to effectively communicate Rotary‘s value, credibility, and impact,” said Otun Olalekan, Chairman of the District 9111 Public Image Committee.

District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, emphasised that “public image is not just about visibility; it is about authenticity and transparency.”

A new content framework was introduced, shifting from mere event documentation to compelling storytelling. “Clubs should become encouraged to adopt a ‘Storytelling Anchor’ approach, structuring all content around a two-part narrative: identifying a specific community challenge and then illustrating Rotary’s responsive partnerships and successful outcomes,” said Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The seminar highlighted successful initiatives, including the “Beads for Humanity” project, which raised over $6,000 using digital promotion tools.

Speakers emphasised the adoption of high-impact content formats, such as short videos and reels, and the use of design tools like Canva for visually appealing content.

“We are people of action; now let us be people of story,” said Dr Samuel Ayetutu, District 9111 Governor-nominee.

The seminar concluded with awards presented to speakers, recognising their contributions to the District’s renewed communication vision.

Keynote speakers included the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Ogun State, Mr Kayode Akinmade.

The event was transformative, insightful, and highly educational for all participants, marking a new era in Rotary District 9111’s communication strategy.