Rotary Clubs Renovate Library At Ikeja GRA Secondary School

There was excitement among students and teachers of State Secondary School, Ikeja GRA, as the Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA, in collaboration with three other clubs, commissioned a newly renovated and furnished library for the school.

The project, carried out with the support of Rotary Clubs of Adeniyi Jones, Akowonjo, and Maryland, proves Rotary International’s commitment to basic education and literacy, one of its core areas of focus.

United President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA, Rtn. Abigail Akano explained that the initiative was born from the urgent need to create a conducive environment for learning.

“We came here a few weeks back and saw that a child couldn’t properly sit, learn, or read. So, we thought it wise, as part of Rotary’s focus, to put the library in order,” she said.

Her words reflected the motivation behind the project, which has turned a poorly equipped space into a well-structured facility for reading and research.

Echoing the spirit of partnership, Rtn. David Amowie, President of the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, noted that the success of the project was made possible through collective effort. “As part of the project, we partnered with Ikeja GRA and Maryland clubs to renovate the library,” he said.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by District Governor Rtn. Henry Akinyele, who described the project as a significant investment in the future of the students and the community.

“This library shows what Rotary stands for—helping young people and giving them the tools to succeed. A library is more than books; it opens minds, inspires dreams, and creates opportunities that will benefit this community for many years,” he said.

A representative of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) also commended the intervention, stressing that access to quality education has wider benefits, including reducing poverty, improving health, and promoting peace.