Rotary Clubs of Festac Metropolitan, Satellite Town Donate Books, Bags To School

As part of activities to mark Rotary International’s annual Basic Education and Literacy Week, the Rotary Clubs of Festac Metropolitan and Satellite Town have jointly carried out an educational outreach at Satellite Town Junior Secondary School, Abule-Ado, in Lagos.

The outreach featured a health and literacy awareness session, where students were educated on the importance of healthy living and the value of education. In addition, the clubs provided essential school supplies, including backpacks, water bottles, and notebooks, to support students in their academic journey.

Speaking at the event, Rotarian Callistus Ulu, President of the Rotary Club of Satellite Town, said the gesture was part of Rotary’s mission to support communities through education. He explained that support for education is one of Rotary’s core pillars, and the donation was in fulfilment of those values.

“This donation is more than bags, books and others, it is an investment in the future of our children and our community. When pupils have the basic tools for learning, their confidence grows and they are more likely to stay in school and succeed. As Satellite Town Rotary, we are committed to continued support through regular outreach, mentorship and partnerships with the school and parents. We call on everyone, teachers, community leaders and parents to join hands with us so that every child here can reach their full potential,” he said.

Also speaking, Rotarian Abimbola Adeyemi, President of the Rotary Club of Festac Metropolitan, said Rotary always seeks ways to make a meaningful impact in communities. She noted that the support provided was practical and direct, and would bring smiles to the faces of both students and parents.

“Rotarians are people who come together to help their communities. Practical support like this makes an immediate difference; it puts children back in class and gives them the dignity to learn. Festac Metropolitan will keep working on programmes like this. I urge residents and businesses to step forward and support our schools, small acts of kindness now can change a child’s life forever,” she added.

The Special Guest, Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaq Akorede Olojede, who is also an alumnus of the school, praised the initiative.

“It feels special to return to my old school for such a noble cause. What Rotary has done here is commendable. These items may look simple, but they mean a lot to young learners,” he said.

Olojede encouraged the students to value the donations and work hard in their studies, stressing that education remains the surest path to success.

On her part, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Basirat Ganiyu, expressed gratitude to the two Rotary Clubs and the LCDA Chairman for remembering the students.

“We are deeply grateful for this support. Many of our students come from families who struggle to provide these essentials. With these bags and books, our children can focus better on their studies. Rotary has given them not just materials but motivation to aim higher,” she said.