Rotary Club To Honour Ex-health Minister, Adelusi – Adeluyi

Rotary International District 9111 has launched a foundation to honour as the Doyen of Past District Governors in Nigeria, Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, to immortalise his values of service, leadership and humanity.

The Governor Rotary District 9111, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele, announced this during the 2025 Rotary Foundation Dinner and Dance to celebrate the 85 birthday of Adelusi Adeluyi, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recently.

Also, Akinyele called on Rotarians and non-Rotarians to donate to the noble cause. The event, which was chaired by Chief Samuel Bolarinde, also had prominent personalities including Rotary International President-elect, Yinka Babalola and Rotary International Trustee, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro.

Others were top government officials like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, ably represented by his Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Olugbenga Oyerinde; Senior Advocates of Nigeria like Dele Adesina and Wahab Shittu, Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and Nigerian Pharmaceutical Society colleagues, led by the President, as well as a long list of Rotary leaders.

The evening combined glamour, fellowship and purpose, highlighted by the unveiling of a Name Gift Endowment Fund in the celebrant’s honour.