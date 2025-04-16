Rotary Club Plants Trees In Ogun School To Combat Climate Change

Share

As part of efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the Rotary Club of Arepo Longbridge has planted two economic trees, mango and orange at the Community Primary School, Imedu Nla, Mowe, Ogun State.

The tree planting exercise, carried out on Wednesday, was also aimed at reinforcing the erosion-threatened school environment.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Rotary Club of Arepo Longbridge, Olufunke Ayeni, said the initiative was part of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“As a Rotary Club, one of our key areas of focus is the environment. We are committed to combating climate change by planting trees, cleaning the environment, and recycling waste.

“We’re not just planting trees, we are planting economic value,” she said.

Ayeni emphasized the significance of trees in the ecosystem, noting that they play a crucial role in air purification and climate regulation.

“Tree planting has numerous benefits. Trees absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and release oxygen, which is essential for breathing.

“This helps reduce air pollution and the effects of global warming. Additionally, trees provide shade and create a more serene and healthier community,” she said.

She also highlighted the role of trees in preventing erosion: “When it rains, the topsoil is often washed away, but growing trees help protect the soil layers and reduce the impact of erosion.”

Ayeni added that the trees planted, mango and orange are economic trees that will benefit the school and students in the long term by producing edible fruits.

As part of its broader intervention, the Rotary Club is also renovating a block of classrooms in the school to provide a more conducive learning environment.

According to Ayeni, the renovation project is near completion, with only painting and the provision of classroom furniture remaining.

“We want Students to enjoy coming to school. In the past, many stayed away during rainfall due to poor facilities. We fund our projects from our own contributions, and this month, Rotary is focusing on beautifying communities,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Tree Planting Committee, Patrick Orisareme, said the club’s effort aligns with global calls to take urgent action against climate change.

“In July, the Director General of Rotary Club planted about 1,000 trees in the Ogombo area of Lagos State to promote environmental sustainability.

“That initiative marked the beginning of our tree planting year and encouraged members to engage in more practical environmental actions,” he said.

Orisareme emphasized that Rotary does not rely on advocacy alone but engages in direct, practical interventions.

“We are not a non-governmental organization waiting for funding. We take initiative and responsibility for making a difference. We have more trees to plant and will continue as the need arises,” he concluded.

