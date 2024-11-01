Rotary Club organises medical outreach

Share

In its bid to improve access to healthcare, Rotary Club recently organised a medical outreach for residents in the Akowonjo community, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Mr. Ben Dare, said the outreach was part of the yearly activities of the Rotary Action Group for Family Health and AIDS Prevention, executed in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, health ministries, private sector stakeholders, and NGOs.

The event, tagged “Rotary Family Health Days,” was designed to provide essential medical services to underserved individuals and families in the area.

Dare said over 200 residents benefited from a wide array of medical interventions, including polio immunisation, malaria screening and treatment, HIV testing and counselling, as well as screenings for hepatitis B and C, diabetes, glucose levels, and hypertension.

Attendees were also offered screenings for breast and prostate cancer, and mosquito nets were distributed to vulnerable individuals as a preventive measure against malaria.

“We have this engagement every year as part of the programme of the Rotary Club worldwide, and we are happy about the success rate of this year’s event. We can see the number of people who have come here to benefit from this all-important activity, and it delights us to see how happy they are.

“By providing essential medical services to over 200 residents, we’ve made a tangible impact on the well-being of our community,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the outreach expressed appreciation for the services provided

Mrs. Bukola Adesegun, a local trader, expressed gratitude for the free screenings, especially the blood pressure and diabetes checks, which she described as “life-saving” for those who may not otherwise have access to such medical care.

