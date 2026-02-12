Rotary Club Of Maryland, Ikeja Refurbishes Lab

The Rotary Club of Maryland Ikeja has commissioned the refurbishment of science laboratories and the donation of equipment to Community Senior Secondary School, Maryland, as part of efforts to strengthen education in the area.

The project, described as the club’s star project for the year, involved the complete renovation of the physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, alongside the supply of modern practical equipment and laboratory materials.

The project was commissioned by the District Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele, who commended the club for its sustained commitment to education and community development.

Speaking at the event, President of the Rotary Club of Maryland Ikeja, Rtn. Bidemi Maruf Bello, said the intervention was focused on science and technology education, particularly the practical aspect of learning.

“What we are doing today is centred on science and technology. We are in the learning space, especially the practical end, which is the science laboratory. We have carried out a complete renovation of the physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories and donated practical equipment to support teaching and learning,” he said.

Bello explained that the club had invested over N12 million in the project, describing it as a token contribution towards the development of the next generation.

He noted that the school had remained one of the club’s major project sites since 2006, adding that past interventions included the construction of classroom blocks, a library, a sick bay, and an ICT centre equipped with computers. The club also renovated a primary health centre within the community last year.

According to him, access to well-equipped laboratories is critical to effective science education.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of practical learning. Students may understand theory in the classroom, but when they see and handle equipment themselves, the knowledge stays with them. Practical exposure brings science to life,” he said.

In his remarks, District Governor Prince Akinyele described the project as a strategic investment in education.

The Principal of Community Secondary School, Mrs. Ajayi Oluseun Mojisola, expressed appreciation for the intervention, noting that it would significantly improve the quality of science education in the school.

Education officials, Rotary members, and others attended the commissioning ceremony.