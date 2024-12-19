Rotary Club Of Lagos Holds President’s Dinner

Share

…reaffirms commitment to Rotary’s ideal of service above self

It was a celebration of service, and inspiring greatness as Rotary Club of Lagos hosted the 2024 edition of its annual President’s Dinner.

The event, held at the prestigious Condo, NAF Officer’s Mess, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, was dedicated to honouring the exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to service, and the fellowship that unites Rotarians.

Graced by the District Governor, Rotary International – District 9112, Rotarian Femi Adenekan; former MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr Adesola Adedutan, who was the chairman of the occasion; the MD/CEO and Co-Founder of Edfin Microfinance Bank Limited, Ms Bunmi Lawson, who was the Guest Speaker; President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Adetunji Lamidi; the event was a convergence of influential leaders and philanthropists dedicated to advancing Rotary International’s mission.

The evening’s proceedings highlighted the Rotary Club of Lagos’ adherence to the seven areas of Rotary service, underscoring its role as a pivotal contributor to global initiatives since its inception in 1962. It was a convivial atmosphere celebrating the club’s endeavours in eradicating polio, promoting peace, and supporting education and sanitation.

In his remark, the District Governor, Rotary International – District 9112, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, described the Rotary Club of Lagos as the number one club in District 9112, noting that it is the oldest club in District 9-1-1-2, the second club in the whole of Nigeria.

“The Rotary Club of Lagos as a club has contributed immensely to the development and the growth of Rotary Nigeria. So when I welcome us to the Rotary Club of Lagos, it presupposes that this club has given birth to so many other clubs that we have in Lagos, the whole of the Southwest and sometimes in Nigeria.

The club that has been around for 63 years is not a club that one can joke with. It is a club that has produced many leaders in the various spheres of life. The Rotary Club of Lagos has established itself as the first and foremost club in Nigeria.

And it becomes important for me to be here today with my team because of the place, the Rotary Club of Lagos occupies,” Adenekan said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Adetunji Lamidi, noted that the theme for the event, which is “Celebrating Service, Inspiring Greatness”, “reflects the very essence of our organisation and the values that we hold dear, adding that “as we gather to celebrate our achievements and reflect on the past year, I am reminded of the transformative power of service.

Through our collective efforts, we have made a positive impact in our community, from supporting education and healthcare initiatives to promoting environmental sustainability and peacebuilding.”

Continuing, he said: “Tonight, we celebrate the selfless contributions of our members, who have volunteered their time, expertise, and resources to make a difference in the lives of others. We also recognize the partnerships and collaborations that have enabled us to amplify our impact and achieve our goals.”

Rotarian Lamidi expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors and partners who have generously given their talent and treasure to support Rotary service.

“Your commitment to our shared values of service, fellowship, and community has been invaluable in helping us achieve our goals.

“To our special guests, I extend a warm welcome and invitation to join us in our mission to make a positive impact in our community. We encourage you to support Rotary by contributing to The Rotary Foundation, which enables us to fund projects and initiatives that promote peace, fight disease, support education, and grow local economies.

“By contributing to The Rotary Foundation, you will not only be supporting our humanitarian work but also become part of a global network of like-minded individuals who are committed to making a difference.

“Furthermore, we invite you to become Paul Harris Fellows, a recognition of your commitment to our shared values and your support for The Rotary Foundation.

“So let us raise our glasses tonight in a toast to Rotary, to our club, and to the power of service to inspire greatness in ourselves and others.”

Also, earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the President’s Dinner Committee, Dr Raphael Abiiba, noted that the event is dedicated to “honouring the exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to service, and the fellowship that unites us as Rotarians.”

He added that it is also to “celebrate the achievements of our leaders and to reaffirm our collective dedication to the Rotary ideal of ‘Service Above Self’. This gathering provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our shared accomplishments and to inspire one another toward even greater contributions to our communities.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Lagos, I extend my sincere gratitude to each of you for your presence here tonight. Your attendance underscores your commitment to the values and mission of Rotary, and it is through our combined efforts that we continue to effect positive change.

“Let us embrace this evening as a time to strengthen our bonds, share our visions for the future, and renew our commitment to the noble causes we serve.”

The event served as a platform to review the club’s substantial projects, reiterating the importance of collaborative partnerships and sponsor support in driving sustainable community development.

The Rotary Club of Lagos, as a premier Rotary chapter in Nigeria, continues to set exemplary standards in service and leadership, aligned with Rotary International’s vision of uniting people for the greater good.

This distinguished event not only celebrated the club’s historic journey but also laid the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at enhancing community well-being and fostering international understanding.

Highlights of the event also included cultural dance performances and inspiring music.

